Berkhamsted Advent Windows project aims to spread festive cheer this Christmas

A woman is hoping to spread some festive cheer next week when the first festive-themed window is revealed in the countdown to Christmas.

Amy Cooper started Berkhamsted Advent Windows last year to bring some extra happiness to the town during the pandemic, and as it proved to be a hit with residents, she has decided to do it again.

Each evening from December 1, up to Christmas Eve, two Berkhamsted residents will unveil a festive-themed window which is then lit-up every subsequent night until 5 January.

One of the windows in Berkhamsted in 2020

Lights go on in the windows from 6.30pm until 10pm, and by Christmas Day, at least 24 windows are revealed, creating a wonderful festive wonderland.

Amy said: "There will be at least one window unveiling a Christmas window display on each evening in December from 1st, up until Christmas eve.

"Hopefully this year, with less restrictions in place residents will have more freedom to have a bit of a celebration when they reveal their window, I know we will be!

"We will also have prizes for the best windows, and people can vote on Facebook.

Festive window from last year's project

"I want to spread some festive cheer and help people get in the Christmas spirit."

"We will be raising money for the local school associations in Berkhamsted, with many missing out on fundraising opportunities during the pandemic.

"The schools included in this group fundraising activity are: Greenway, Swing Gate, Bridgewater, St Marys, Victoria, Thomas Coram, Westfield, St Thomas More and Ashlyns.

"This year there is a Hamper for the best window, as voted for by the people of Berkhamsted. The hamper includes prizes donated by local businesses including, Giggling Squid, Plates, The Rising Sun and Rosannas."