Six Dacorum parks receive coveted internationally-recognised Green Flag awards
Six green spaces in Dacorum were given Green Flag Award status by national environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy.
The Green Flag Award is an international quality mark, it promotes areas with exceptional standards of cleanliness, safety, and community engagement.
Among those chosen in Dacorum is Gadebridge Park, which has been selected for a second consecutive year. Also included were: Bunkers Park and the Water Gardens in Hemel Hempstead, Canal Fields in Berkhamsted, Chipperfield Common, and Tring Memorial Gardens have also successfully retained their accreditation.
A spokesperson for Dacorum Borough Council said: “The consistent recognition of these parks and green spaces highlights the hard work and dedication of staff and all the volunteers, organisations and community groups who work with us for their upkeep and improvement. It is this commitment and great partnership working that ensure that these areas remain beautiful, safe, and enjoyable for both residents and visitors.”
In total, 2,250 parks received the award across the UK. The Green Flag Award Scheme, which was launched by national environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy.
Borough council director, Stefania Horne, said: “We take great pride in our parks and open spaces in Dacorum, and this recognition reflects the hard work and commitment of our team in upholding these high standards.
"We know how much residents and visitors appreciate having these green spaces, as they play a crucial role in enhancing physical and mental well-being, fostering a bond with nature and supporting local biodiversity.”