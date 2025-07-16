Six Dacorum parks receive coveted internationally-recognised Green Flag awards

Dacorum Borough Council has revealed that six of its parks received coveted internationally-recognised awards this week.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six green spaces in Dacorum were given Green Flag Award status by national environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy.

The Green Flag Award is an international quality mark, it promotes areas with exceptional standards of cleanliness, safety, and community engagement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among those chosen in Dacorum is Gadebridge Park, which has been selected for a second consecutive year. Also included were: Bunkers Park and the Water Gardens in Hemel Hempstead, Canal Fields in Berkhamsted, Chipperfield Common, and Tring Memorial Gardens have also successfully retained their accreditation.

Tring Memorial Garden

A spokesperson for Dacorum Borough Council said: “The consistent recognition of these parks and green spaces highlights the hard work and dedication of staff and all the volunteers, organisations and community groups who work with us for their upkeep and improvement. It is this commitment and great partnership working that ensure that these areas remain beautiful, safe, and enjoyable for both residents and visitors.”

In total, 2,250 parks received the award across the UK. The Green Flag Award Scheme, which was launched by national environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy.

Borough council director, Stefania Horne, said: “We take great pride in our parks and open spaces in Dacorum, and this recognition reflects the hard work and commitment of our team in upholding these high standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know how much residents and visitors appreciate having these green spaces, as they play a crucial role in enhancing physical and mental well-being, fostering a bond with nature and supporting local biodiversity.”