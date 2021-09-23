Over 100 people join Berkhamsted schoolgirl on march to raise awareness of climate emergency

Over 100 people joined a climate march in Berkhamsted organised by a nine-year-old girl as part of Berkhamsted' s Big Green Week.

Blythe Atkinson, who attends Bridgewater School in Berkhamsted, where the family lives, wanted to do something for local children and families to raise awareness of the climate emergency.

After her mum suggested she organised her own march, she jumped at the chance, and on Sunday, September 19, she was joined by over 100 people on Canal Fields in Berkhamsted.

Blythe said: "Our planet is heating up and no one is doing anything about it. If by doing the climate march we can help bring attention to the problem, then I will be happy."

Her mum Donna said: "It went really well, over 100 people attended and Blythe did a great job, opening with the a little speech on a loud speaker.

"The children were all really enthusiastic and it was great to see them all come together for the same cause."

In her speech, Blythe said: "When we see news reports of fires, floods and the bees are under threat it can seem scary and overwhelming.

"But, by coming together today we are pledging to keep questioning our families, teachers, schools, local MP’s, is there a way to do this, that is better for the planet?

"We’re pledging to keep signing the petitions and speaking up.

"We’re pledging to oppose the ideas that don’t reflect those values and to use our voices.

"Let's make some noise!"

