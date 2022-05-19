Herts County Show: Dacorum residents encouraged to buy pre-loved items next weekend

The county council’s reuse shops will be at the show running from May 28 to 29.

By Olivia Preston
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 1:06 pm

People in Dacorum are encouraged to bag some bargains at the county council’s pop-up shop at Herts County Show.

The Herts County Show returns after two years of cancellations with 35,000 people expected to attend over the weekend (May 28 and 29).

Goods like sports equipment, toys, crockery and furniture will be in the tent – all of which will be sold at discounted prices.

On Saturday and Sunday, there is a £1 auction, where high-value items will be auctioned off with all profit made going to local charity, Emmaus Hertfordshire.

Eric Buckmaster, the executive member for The Environment, said: “A small act, such as donating or buying second-hand items from our reuse shops, is one example of how we can work together to achieve a positive, collective impact.”

An upcycling inspiration hub and workshops will be inside the tent for people wanting an environmentally-friendly hobby.

