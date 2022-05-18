Dacorum Borough Council is collaborating with a community engagement platform and 3D modelling website to improve how local people get involved with planning decisions.

Commonplace and VU.CITY are part of the project, which is funded by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, to use 3D images and voice technology to modernise the planning process.

Residents can leave suggestions about the future of Hemel Hempstead.

3D images and voice technology will be used to help the public to better understand planning proposals in Dacorum.

This project is said to be is the first engagement project of its kind to incorporate voice note technology and 360-degree screenshots of the 3D models.

Dacorum Borough Council’s Local Plan found that the regeneration of Hemel Hempstead was a key priority for the local community.

Local regeneration includes an ‘Opportunity Area’ in the south, known as Two Waters. Residents will be able to visualise changes and share their thoughts on improvements.

Cllr Alan Anderson, portfolio holder for Planning and Infrastructure said: “This is a great chance for residents to have their say about what makes Two Waters special to them, using the latest engagement technology. The feedback we receive will help us to prepare new guidance and shape the future of the area.”

Dacorum won funding from the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities’ PropTech Engagement Fund to create the online hub.