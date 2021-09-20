Hemel shopping centre launches new sustainability graphics to coincide with Great Big Green Week

A shopping centre in Hemel Hempstead plans to install new sustainability graphics within the centre - coinciding with Great Big Green Week (September 18 to September 26).

As part of their ongoing sustainability pledge, guests to The Marlowes will be able to learn more about the shopping centre’s sustainable plans with messaging used to highlight their commitment to creating a greener and smarter place.

> All electricity at The Marlowes comes from renewable energy sources

> Since 2013, 0 per cent of the waste generated at The Marlowes goes to landfill.

Humphrey Mwanza, general manager The Marlowes, said: “We’re thrilled to be installing our brand-new sustainable graphics, coinciding with Great Big Green Week.

"The new PVC free graphics highlight The Marlowes’ commitment as a shopping centre to creating a greener and smarter place and form part of our ongoing sustainability plan.”