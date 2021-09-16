Council launches new Dacorum Climate Action Network to help tackle the Climate and Ecological Emergency

Dacorum Climate Action Network is a new initiative that will be bringing together individuals and organisations to ‘think global and act local’ to help tackle the Climate and Ecological Emergency.

The network, which is being launched by Dacorum Borough Council, will help to facilitate meaningful change by educating, encouraging and enabling people to make positive environmental changes in their everyday lives.

Dacorum Climate Action Network (Dacorum CAN) is aimed at both individuals and organisations and is open to everyone who lives, works and plays in Dacorum and pledges to take positive environmental actions.

Dacorum Borough Council launches new Dacorum Climate Action Network

The network will support its members to understand and take action on environmental issues locally.

Joining Dacorum CAN is quick, free and simple – just fill out a quick registration form online.

All organisations are welcome, including community groups, schools, businesses and charities. There is also a Facebook group - www.facebook.com/groups/dacorumcan - that you can join for more information.

Benefits of joining the network:

> Receive information and advice about positive environmental actions

> Stay up-to-date on local environmental initiatives – via social media, monthly newsletters and meetings

> Discover local environmental events with our online Dacorum CAN event calendar

> Be inspired by local sustainability superstars

> Collaborate with like-minded local people

> Discover local groups and initiatives

> Learn about organisations and services that help to achieve positive environmental targets

> Access environmental webinars and training.

Additional benefits for organisations:

> Amplify the impacts of your environmental projects and campaigns

> Free promotion of your environmental events via the Dacorum CAN event calendar

> Find volunteers to help support your local environmental initiatives

> Discover funding opportunities

> Collaborate with other like-minded groups.

Portfolio holder for environmental services, Cllr Graham Barrett said “The recent IPCC report which gave a code red to humanity shows how urgently we all need to work together to reduce our emissions.

"I encourage every individual and organisation in the borough to join the Dacorum Climate Action Network and pledge to make positive environmental changes.”

Dacorum CAN is being launched during Great Big Green Week.

From September 18, to September 26, communities across the country are joining together to celebrate action being taken on climate in the run up to COP26 – the global climate change conference which the UK is hosting in November.

The network will be holding a stall in Hemel Hempstead town centre on Tuesday, September 21, and in Berkhamsted High Street on Wednesday, September 22, to support the week.