Residents are being encouraged to bring unwanted clothes to Open Door Berkhamsted this week and help support Berkhamsted's Great Big Green Week.

The Great Big Green Week is a nationwide celebration of action on climate change.

Climate Action Berkhamsted is an umbrella organisation of groups – including Berkhamsted Town Council, Transition Town Berkhamsted and other local community organisations - who have joined forces for Great Big Green Week.

Give your 'old' clothes a new lease of life at Open Door Berkhamsted

Transition Town Berkhamsted is running a Clothes Swap event as part of Berkhamsted's Great Big Green Week.

Joan Fisher, Open Door Manager, said: "We're delighted to be hosting this event for Green Week and very excited about seeing all the lovely clothes that will be on offer!

"So, why not get a group of friends together, and come down and join the swapping fun!"

How will the event work?

Bring up to seven items of clothing in a distinctive reusable tote bag to Open Door on the High Street between 6.30pm and 7.30pm on Thursday, September 23.

If you buy a ticket and Prosecco, then after dropping off your bag of clothes, you'll head over to No.309, just over the road for your glass of Prosecco.

For an event only ticket, after dropping off your clothes, feel free to head back home or bring your clothes closer to 7.30pm.

Head to Open Door, between 7.30pm and 8.30pm for the clothes swapping.

You'll retrieve your tote bag and a token for how many items you'll be able to take home with you.

Browse through the clothes and try on any upstairs. Once you've decided, find a volunteer by the door who can check your selected items and your token.

What can you swap?

Women's, Men's and Kid's clothes are all welcome! Bags and other accessories are also accepted.

Please bring the quality you would expect to find at the event - e.g. washed and in a good condition.

Thea Hamilton, from Transition Town Berkhamsted, said: "It's autumn and Berkhamsted's Great Big Green Week, so the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe whilst saving yours and the Planet's resources!

"Swapping clothes with others in your local community is great for those who love fashion and want to limit their carbon footprint."