Here's how you can go green and support the Berkhamsted Great Big Green Week

Residents are being encouraged to join Climate Action Berkhamsted for the Berkhamsted Great Big Green Week as part of the Great Big Green Week (September 18 to 26).

Climate Action Berkhamsted is an umbrella organisation of groups – including Berkhamsted Town Council, Transition Town Berkhamsted and other local community organisations - who have joined forces for Great Big Green Week - a UK wide celebration of action on climate change.

They want to highlight the critical importance of the international climate conference COP26 which the UK is hosting in November this year, and how this links directly to Berkhamsted.

Lots of the activities will take place at the Civic Centre

For more details about what will be happening during Berkhamsted Great Big Green Week, visit the 'What's on' guide online, the week kicks off on Saturday, September 18, in the Civic Centre with the Eco Fayre and activities.

Here are some of the events taking place at the Civic Centre:

> Berkhamsted Live Goes Live on Wednesday, September 22, from 7.30 to 9.30pm

> Putting Your Money Where Your Mouth Is on Thursday, September 23, from 6pm to 7pm

> Berko Beer Fest Green Comedy Night on Friday, September 24, from 6pm to 9.30pm.