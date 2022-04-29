Dacorum Borough Council is to give away free compost to residents on Sunday May 15.

Between 8.30am to 11.30am, local people can collect up to two bags per vehicle from from Cupid Green Depot, Redbourn Road, Hemel Hempstead.

People are advised to get there early to avoid disappointment as the event may end early if the compost runs out.

The council-run giveaway will mark International Compost Awareness Week 2022.

Residents are asked to stay in their vehicles and council crews will load pre-bagged compost into cars.

The compost that will be given away will be peat free unlike most shop bought composts.

Compost is said to have a range of benefits like improving soil quality, growing healthy plants, reducing the use of fertiliser and pesticides and is an effective method of reducing harmful greenhouse gases.