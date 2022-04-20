A proposal for a 1,400 home village in Tring is being objected by Chiltern Countryside Group.

Chiltern Countryside Group (CCG) is urging people to object to a planning application to develop a village in Tring.

The CCG is responding to the ‘Marshcroft Garden Village’ application by Harrow Estates which has submitted plans for a village to be built by 2033.

Harrow Estates has said changes to the application were made following a public consultation.

A statement said: “We are grateful for the feedback received from the community which has helped inform the submitted plans.”

It continued: “We are delighted to submit these carefully designed plans for Marshcroft garden village suburb, which will help deliver much-needed new homes in Tring.”

The countryside group, which is asking people to contact local councils, says that the proposed village site is on Green Belt and Grade 2 agricultural land.

The complaint from the group also said that the site falls within the Chilterns Beechwoods Special Area of Conservation and would spoil the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

A statement from the group said: “Please object to these proposals which would have an extremely detrimental effect on our Chiltern countryside, its AONB and the market town of Tring.”

The timeframe of development is 11 years, according to the CCG, which they said would mean “long drawn out adverse impacts of construction, loss of amenity and increased demand on local resources without obligation for developer to provide infrastructure”.