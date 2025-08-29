Missing person from Hemel Hempstead found after social media appeal

By James Lowson
Published 29th Aug 2025, 16:37 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2025, 17:17 BST
Harper has been locatedplaceholder image
Harper has been located
A missing person from Hemel Hempstead has been found after a social media appeal, Hertfordshire Constabulary confirmed.

Hertfordshire Constabulary had launched a social media appeal asking for the public’s help locating Harper.

On Friday, one day after she was reported as missing, a spokesperson for the police force confirmed she had been found.

Harper was last seen at around 7:30pm on August 28, prior to being located the next evening.

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice