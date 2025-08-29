Missing person from Hemel Hempstead found after social media appeal
A missing person from Hemel Hempstead has been found after a social media appeal, Hertfordshire Constabulary confirmed.
Hertfordshire Constabulary had launched a social media appeal asking for the public’s help locating Harper.
On Friday, one day after she was reported as missing, a spokesperson for the police force confirmed she had been found.
Harper was last seen at around 7:30pm on August 28, prior to being located the next evening.