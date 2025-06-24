Man in 40s dies after M1 collision near Hemel Hempstead

A man has died as a result of injuries he suffered during a crash reported on the M1 near Hemel Hempstead.

Hertfordshire Constabulary confirmed this morning that a man in his 40s died after being involved in a crash last Wednesday.

At around 3.50pm a grey Yamaha scooter which was travelling near to Junction 8 (Hemel Hempstead) on the northbound side of the M1 carriageway was involved in a crash. Hertfordshire Constabulary confirmed the scooter collided with the central reservation.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene, including police officers, paramedics, and an air ambulance that was deployed in the area.

It has been confirmed that the driver of the scooter has now died. He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after the event, but has now passed away, police confirmed.

It has also been verified that a woman in her 40s, who was a pillion passenger on the scooter, was taken to hospital and is still receiving medical care.

Sergeant Ben Heath from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit Serious Collision Investigation Team said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s loved ones at this difficult time. We are continuing to investigate how this collision occurred, and as part of our ongoing enquiries into what happened, I am re-appealing to anyone who either witnessed the collision or was driving in the area at the time of the incident to please contact me.

“If you have any information or dashcam footage, this could assist with our investigation.”