Emergency responders called to welfare incident in Hemel Hempstead park

East of England Ambulance Service

Emergency responders were sent to a welfare incident at a Hemel Hempstead park last night (16 January).

Medical staff from the East of England Ambulance Service were called to help a man who was found lying prone in Durrants Hill Park.

It has been confirmed that the man did not need to be taken away in an ambulance.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 11.55pm yesterday [Thursday 16 January] to the car park at Durrants Hill Park with reports of a concern for the welfare of a man. An ambulance, ambulance officer vehicle and the mental health street triage were sent to the scene. The patient was assessed and did not require transportation to hospital.”