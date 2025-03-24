Cyclist in his 80s in hospital with serious injuries after collision with BMW on A41 in Kings Langley

Police are investigating after a cyclist in his 80s was hospitalised with serious injuries after a collision with BMW on A41 in Kings Langley at the weekend.

Police are appealing for witnesses, information and dash cam footage following the road traffic collision in Kings Langley at around 10.45am on Saturday 22 March).

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision on the A41 after the incident and police want the public to help fill in the blanks.

The cyclist, a man in his 80s, had joined the A41 at Old Mill Road and headed south. For reasons yet to be established, the cyclist was then involved in a collision with a white BMW 118D Sport near to the Hunton Bridge roundabout.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries while the driver of the BMW remained at the scene to assist police.

PC Tom Williams, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “Our enquiries are continuing and we are asking anyone with information to please get in touch.

“Did you see what happened, or have any further information that may help our investigation? Additionally, if you have a dash cam fitted and were driving in the area at the time then please check it because you may have recorded some crucial footage. Please upload this at via DAMS. I can also be emailed directly.”

You can also report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting Op Popplewell.