Woman in 50s injured hip after being pushed to floor during assault in Hemel's Asda car park

By Damien Lucas
Published 19th May 2025, 13:32 BST
Police
A woman in her 50s was left with an injured hip after being pushed to floor during an assault in the middle of the day at Hemel's Asda car park.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following an assault in Hemel Hempstead, which happened at around 1.30pm on Saturday 19 April, in the Asda underground car park on Hillfield Road.

A woman, aged in her 50s, was reportedly pushed to the floor, causing injuries to her hip.

Sergeant Roger Akhtar, from the Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Our enquiries are continuing, and I am asking anyone with information to please come forward.

“Did you see what happened, or have any further details that may help our investigation? Please email me via [email protected].”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference number 41/35964/25.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

