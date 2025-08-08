Woman hospitalised with 'serious injuries' after two-vehicle collision in Hertfordshire
Hertfordshire Constabulary confirmed that a woman in her 60s was taken to hospital after a collision on the A505.
At around 7.20pm on Wednesday, a blue BMW and a blue Kia Picanto were driving from Hitchin towards Luton when they were involved in a collision near Beech Hill, Hertfordshire Constabulary announced.
The hospitalised woman was driving the Kia, the police force revealed.
Sergeant Tim Davies from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said:“Our enquiries continue as we look to establish the circumstances around this collision.
“I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area at the time and has a dash cam fitted in case they recorded any crucial footage. This can be uploaded via DAMS.
“Additionally, if you saw either vehicle travelling in the area prior to the collision, or have any further information, please get in touch via email.”
Potential witnesses are also advised that they can contact the police force online, via its web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/74279/25.