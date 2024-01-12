Woman collapses after being grabbed by male who stole her handbag in Hemel Hempstead
A woman collapsed after she was assaulted by a man late at night in Hemel Hempstead.
Hertfordshire Constabulary has also confirmed the woman’s handbag was taken during the incident, which the force says has caused concern locally.
In the early hours of yesterday morning (11 January), a woman was walking along St John’s Road, sometime between 4am and 4.20am, when she saw a white/light coloured car drive past her and pull into Sebright Road before stopping.
An unknown male, believed to be the driver of the vehicle, then approached the woman.
He grabbed her and verbally threatened her to get into his car. Fearing for her safety, the woman collapsed to the floor.
Whilst she was on the ground the man picked up her handbag and walked off before the vehicle was driven away.
Hertfordshire Constabulary responded to calls reporting the attack and is now asking residents in the Boxmoor area to assist with information and dash cam footage that could help.
The man has been described to the police as white and around five foot six inches tall. He was wearing a dark coloured, knee-length parka coat with a fur trimmed hood, which was worn up during the incident, and spoke with a local accent.
Detective Inspector Jason Finnegan from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit said: “This was a very frightening ordeal for the victim who continues to be supported at this time.
“We understand that this incident will also cause a great deal of worry among the local community. I’d like to reassure people that we are doing all we can to trace this man as a matter of urgency. This includes house to house enquiries, a review of CCTV and other police tactics. Proactive patrols are also being carried out.
“As part of our ongoing enquiries, we’re also appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to please come forward.
“Were you driving in the area around the time? Did you see a medium-sized, white or light-coloured car travelling around? We’d be particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dash cam, doorbell camera or CCTV footage.
“Even something that may seem insignificant could be prove key to progressing the investigation, so please get in touch. Thank you.”
Information can be reported online to the police, residents can speak to operators via a web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 69 of 11 January, 2024.
Alternatively information can be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its untraceable form.