Two men arrested within minutes of residents calling police to report Hemel Hempstead burglary

Two men were arrested within minutes of a Hemel Hempstead burglary thanks to fast-acting police and residents.

At around 7pm on Tuesday January 2, police received reports of a break-in in Grasmere Close. Officers were immediately sent to the scene.

In the meantime, a second call was made to police reporting unknown men who had been spotted in a nearby garden.

Police were at the scene within minutes.

The suspects were detained on Crossfell Road by officers, and jewellery items were recovered and confirmed to belong to the victim of the burglary.

The pair were taken into police custody.

Both appeared before Hatfield Magistrates’ Court on Thursday January 4.

Christopher Green, aged 41, of Victoria Terrace in London, has been charged with burglary and possession of a controlled Class B drug (cannabis).Gerrard Cash, aged 25, of Brackenfield Close in London, has been charged with burglary.

They are next due to appear before Luton Crown Court on February 5.