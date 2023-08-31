A man required hospital treatment following an assault reported on Berkhamsted High Street on Wednesday 30 August.

An 18-year-old woman has subsequently been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm to a 29-year-old man.

During the incident, which took place on the high street after 3pm, the victim was left with a facial injury. It required hospital treatment, but Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed it is not life-threatening.

Detective Constable Michael Knight, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit said: “This was a horrible ordeal for the victim and we would please ask anyone who witnessed this assault to get in contact with us.

“This assault happened on a busy high street where there are lots of people, vehicles and buses around.

“We would urge any witnesses to come forward with any information they feel may assist our investigation and also request that anyone in vehicles that drove past that may have dash cam footage to please also send us the dash cam recordings, which may also be vital to our investigation.”

Information can be reported to the police online here, members of the public can speak to the police force via its web chat, and information can be reported on the non-emergency number 101 by quoting crime reference 41/69464/23.