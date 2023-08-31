News you can trust since 1858
Register
BREAKING
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks

Woman arrested on suspicion of assault after man hospitalised with facial injuries following altercation on Berkhamsted High Street

An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection to the assault
By James Lowson
Published 31st Aug 2023, 11:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 11:39 BST

A man required hospital treatment following an assault reported on Berkhamsted High Street on Wednesday 30 August.

An 18-year-old woman has subsequently been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm to a 29-year-old man.

During the incident, which took place on the high street after 3pm, the victim was left with a facial injury. It required hospital treatment, but Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed it is not life-threatening.

PolicePolice
Police
Most Popular

Detective Constable Michael Knight, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit said: “This was a horrible ordeal for the victim and we would please ask anyone who witnessed this assault to get in contact with us.

“This assault happened on a busy high street where there are lots of people, vehicles and buses around.

“We would urge any witnesses to come forward with any information they feel may assist our investigation and also request that anyone in vehicles that drove past that may have dash cam footage to please also send us the dash cam recordings, which may also be vital to our investigation.”

Read More
Hertfordshire Police unveils new technology being used to track criminals

Anyone with information is asked to email the detective here and anyone who has dash cam footage can upload it online here.

Information can be reported to the police online here, members of the public can speak to the police force via its web chat, and information can be reported on the non-emergency number 101 by quoting crime reference 41/69464/23.

Alternatively, information can be reported to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or via its online form.