Hertfordshire Police unveils new technology being used to track criminals

A demonstration was held showing how new technology is being used to fight crime in Hertfordshire.

Hertfordshire’s Independent Business Advisory Group (IBAG) ran a free online event to show firms how to use equipment to protect themselves.

Police officials were also involved in the event and showcased modern technology being used to track criminals.

Topics covered included the use of ANPR cameras, motion detectors and high-quality locks.At the meeting, organised by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Hertfordshire, Chief Inspector Jason Keane discussed the tech used by the Constabulary.

Chief Inspector Keane talked about BI software which monitors all types of crime. It is used to set up response plans designed to put officers in the areas of highest need.

He revealed that the police use 400 Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras in Hertfordshire. This number represents the fourth-highest tally in the country.

Data is used in a variety of ways including finding vehicles on fake plates doing ‘impossible journeys’ when they show up hundreds of miles apart within a short period of time, the police force says.

Within the police force is a digital media investigations team which analyses computers and mobile devices at the scene of a crime.

Guy Collyer from the Police Crime Prevention Academy gave a presentation on the Secured by Design (SBD) programme. He told attendees about how the project helps with crime prevention.

A representative from the security company Uwatch, an SBD approved company, gave an overview of its products which include cameras and sensors for buildings and properties that can send instant alerts to mobile phones of any intrusions.

IBAG was set up by the Police and Crime Commissioner for Hertfordshire David Lloyd to enable businesses to report issues and crime types which impact them, and to find ways to work together to improve safety and reduce crime.