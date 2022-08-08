Hertfordshire Constabulary is warning Dacorum residents to be wary of a scam involving fake banking apps after a person from Hemel Hempstead was targeted.

The police say that scammers have found individuals who were selling valuable items like phones and cameras on online selling platforms.

The sellers were contacted about their items and when the scammer arrived, paid for items using a convincing banking app.

The scammers have targeted people selling online.

The app mimicked a number of banks and appeared to show the funds being transferred to the victim’s bank account.

Four offences were reported during July in the Hemel Hempstead, Letchworth, Stevenage and Watford area.

Detective Inspector Pete Hankins, from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Serious Fraud and Cyber Unit, said that he urged anyone selling online to be to be sceptical about accepting payment via a banking app.

He said: “We are still seeing people being caught out by this scam as the app is very convincing.”

DI Hankins continued: “The scammer asks the victim to enter their bank details into the app and then it appears to show the amount being debited from the buyer’s account.”

The police have advised people to accept payment by cash, credit card or Paypal for Business, as a more secure way of making a sale.

DI Hankins added:“Please help us to raise awareness by talking about this with your friends and family, especially if they are vulnerable or elderly.”