Warning to Dacorum walkers after spate of vehicle crime

Police in Dacorum are urging local walkers to review their vehicle security after a spate of vehicle crime reports.

Four thefts from vehicles were reported in Wilstone, Tring, and Little Gaddesden in four days this month.

Sergeant Sarah Anderson, from the Berkhamsted and Tring Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We issued a warning to motorists earlier this year after a series of vehicle break-ins in rural areas and the situation improved, but this month incidents are again rising, and I’d like to stop anyone else becoming a victim of crime.”

PC Laz Clark patrolling at Ashridge Momument.

She added: “In many cases, thieves have targeted vehicles left unattended while their owners have been exercising in the local countryside with items stolen including handbags, bank cards and mobile phones.

The police are said to be increasing its high visibility patrols in the affected areas and are working with our Crime Reduction and Community Safety team to install preventative signage in hotspot locations.

The police advise people to ensure that cars are fully locked and to move all valuables from inside so that nothing is left on display.

Sergeant Anderson said: "Even items such as sunglasses, coats and loose change can be enough to entice a criminal to break in.”

People who any suspicious activity around vehicles, or believe that a crime may be in progress, should call 999 straight away.