Wanted man from Hemel Hempstead remains missing after manhunt

Aaron Broome is wanted by the police

A wanted man from Hemel Hempstead remains missing months after an appeal to find his whereabouts, police confirm.

Police officers are searching for Aaron Broome, a 32-year-old from Hemel Hempstead.

Broome was reported as missing in June of this year, and this morning Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed he remains at large.

Broome is wanted on prison recall and also has links to the Watford area.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Constabulary said: “Anyone who sees Broome, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org. For immediate sightings, call 999.”