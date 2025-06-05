Manhunt launched to find man with Hemel Hempstead links wanted on recall to prison

Aaron Broome is wanted by the police

Police officers are searching for a wanted man with links to Hemel Hempstead.

This afternoon, Hertfordshire Constabulary launched a social media appeal asking for the public’s help locating Aaron Broome.

He is 32 years old and is known to frequent the Hemel Hempstead area, Hertfordshire Constabulary added.

A spokesperson for the police force said: “Anyone who sees Broome, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org. For immediate sightings, call 999.”