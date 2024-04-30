Video shows jailed couple using drones to supply drugs to prisons including The Mount

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A couple have been jailed for using drones to smuggle drugs and mobile phones into prisons across the UK, including HMP the Mount.

Northamptonshire Police has released video footage showing the couple using drones to infiltrate a prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Husband and wife, Sajad Hashimi and Zerka Maranay of Compayne Gardens in Camden, were both jailed following a court hearing yesterday (29 April).

Sajad Hashimi and Zerka Maranay

Northamptonshire police found that they had supplied thousands of pounds worth of gear into prisons and young offender institutes, and arrested the pair in October, last year.

They were investigated by multiple police units after an increase in drone activity was confirmed around HMP Onley, in Northamptonshire.

Hashimi was found to have been responsible for more than 100 drone incursions into 11 prisons and young offender institutes across 78 separate dates between August 2022 and October 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most of the incursions took place in Northamptonshire with at least 72 of the drone drops taking place at HMP Onley over 39 separate dates. However, other drop offs were reported across the country, including smuggling attempts in the Bovingdon prison.

Police

Northamptonshire Police was also able to confirm that Maranay assisted him by hiring at least 20 cars costing in the region of £17,000, which he used to travel to and from the jails. The other jails where illegal drop offs were recorded are HMP sites: Maidstone, High Down, Guys Marsh, Garth, Wormwood Scrubs, Highpoint, Downview YOI, Brixton and Edinburgh.

In addition to arranging the transport, Maranay used her bank account to launder nearly £50,000, which her husband had been paid for piloting the drones and delivering the illegal contraband at a pre-arranged drop point within the grounds of each of the prisons, Northamptonshire Police adds.

Detectives also established that Hashimi was already under investigation for similar offences by the Metropolitan Police, it was the London force that obtained a warrant to raid their home address in August, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A drone and drugs were recovered from the house and Hashimi was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis, plus bringing banned items into prison.

Police discovered a white DJI Phantom 4 drone which had crashed within the grounds of HMP Highpoint in Suffolk on July 4, 2023. This incident was linked to Hashimi’s illegal projects and helped secure his arrest.

Fishing line and hooks were attached to the drone along with a package which contained heroin, steroids, chargers, tobacco, SIM cards and mobile phones, which had a combined prison value of up to £19,500, according to police estimates.

Detectives found that the crashed drone, had been used on 62 flights across 34 dates at seven different HMP sites between January 3 and June 3 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite crashing the drone, the police confirmed that the 27-year-old man soon acquired another one, and continued flying packages into prisons. He flew a drone over HMP Maidstone on August 17, 2023.

A Nissan Qashqai, which had been hired by Maranay the previous day, was found by officers parked nearby and Hashimi was stopped in the area and found to be in possession of the vehicle’s key.

The police found merous drugs packages in the car and a drone and controller were found hidden under a nearby van. Hashimi was subsequently arrested and later bailed for being concerned in the supply of Class A and Class B drugs.

Further police analysis found that Hashimi had travelled to the prisons in cars, which had been hired by his wife, on each occasion to deliver the packages, which included heroin and cocaine, mobile phones, SIM cards, tobacco, and phone charging cables.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Multiple packages were recovered from inside prison grounds and the value of the cannabis alone was estimated to be between £29,450 and £74,970 once delivered inside the prison.He was once again arrested on October 16, 2023. At this point police were able to confirm he was texting prisoners to arrange 19 flights on nine separate dates between August and September, 2023. His wife was arrested the following day.

The couple were subsequently charged with conspiring to convey prohibited articles into prisons and appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on October 18, 2023.The case was transferred to Northampton Crown Court and on February 12 this year, Hashimi pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply Class B drugs into prisons and conspiring to convey List B prohibited articles into prisons.

On March 22, he also pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply Class A drugs into prisons. While Maranay pleaded guilty to conspiring to convey List B prohibited articles into prisons and money laundering on February 12 and March 22 respectively.

Both returned to the same court yesterday where they were sentenced to a total of 88 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hasmini received 31 months for conspiracy to supply cannabis, 32 months for being concerned in the supply of heroin and 10 months for conspiracy to convey prohibited articles. A total of 73 months.

He was also issued a five-year Serious Crime Prevention Order which will come into effect once he is released from prison.

His wife, Maranay was sentenced to a total of 15 months in prison for her part in the enterprise. Six months for conspiracy to convey prohibited articles into prison and a further nine months for converting criminal property.

Detective Inspector Carrie Powers of Northamptonshire Police Serious and Organised Crime Team said: “This has been a very complex, detailed investigation and the largest of its kind for our Force and I would like to express my personal thanks to the team for their hard work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Particularly DC Lewis who led this investigation and worked tirelessly to demonstrate the level and scope of Hashimi and Maranay’s offending. His painstaking work and tenacity have ultimately led to guilty pleas and conviction.

“I would also like to commend PC Murden, our digital media investigator, analyst and the EMSOU RPIU who have shown complete dedication and professionalism to bring this case to a successful conclusion.

“Finally, I would like to thank our colleagues at His Majesty’s Prison Service for their support during this investigation.