Hemel Hempstead home linked to violence and drug dealing to remain closed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A property in Hemel Hempstead which has been linked to drug dealing and violent incidents has been shut down.

A home in Livingstone Walk is to remain closed for a further three months following a court order on Thursday (25 April).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hertfordshire Constabulary says incidents of violent disorder, anti-social behaviour and drug use have taken place inside the building.

Police

The police force warns that anyone who enters the property could be arrested and charged. The only exception being the emergency services, and utility companies in an emergency.

Hertfordshire Constabulary and Dacorum Borough Council successfully applied an order to get the home shut down at St Albans Magistrates’ Court in January 2024.

Several calls had been made to both authorities regarding activity at the address which was having a negative impact on the local community, Hertfordshire Constabulary said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite warnings, the bad behaviour continued at the address with officers regularly having to visit. Evidence of an assault, drug taking, drug dealing, and rowdy behaviour including playing loud music was presented to magistrates.

Sergeant Craig Butler, from the CSU, said: “The behaviour at the address was completely unacceptable and causing misery for those living in the area. We’ve worked with our local partners and the courts to ensure that the address remains off limits, continuing to provide some much-needed respite.

“If you have information about suspected drug activity and anti-social behaviour in your neighbourhood, please don’t hesitate to report it to us so we can build up the intelligence we need to take action.”