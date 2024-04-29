WATCH: Police share shocking video showing impatient Mercedes driver overtaking on the left along M1 in Hemel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An impatient Mercedes driver has been caught out in dash footage captured by road police in Hemel Hempstead.

The Bedfordshire, Cambridge and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit shared the video on social media in which a driver on the M1 illegally overtakes two vehicles on the left.

The team posted: “These vehicles were a little slow getting back to the left after overtaking HGVs in lanes 1 and 2. The driver of the Mercedes felt that he had waited long enough.