Two teenagers charged in connection to Hemel Hempstead mugging when bike was stolen
Two teenage boys have been charged in connection to a mugging committed in Hemel Hempstead.
Last Friday (27 October), a 16-year-old boy was threatened in Old Town and had his bike stolen.
Hertfordshire Constabulary has charged two individuals in connection to the incident.
Tyrone Curland, 19, from Queensway, Hemel Hempstead appeared before remand court on Monday. He remains in custody and will be tried at a Luton Crown Court hearing on 27 November.
He was also charged in connection with a second robbery, which is reported to have occurred in Market Square, Hemel Hempstead, on Monday 16 October.
A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in remand court yesterday (31 October), where he was released on conditional bail, to appear before St Albans Magistrates’ Court today.
Detective Sergeant John Prendergast, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “We’ve been conducting extensive enquiries and have now been able to secure these charges as a result. I hope this sends a message that this kind of behaviour will not be tolerated and we will do all we can to bring people before the courts.”