Police appeal for witnesses to house burglary in Hemel Hempstead

Items of jewellery were taken
By The Newsroom
Published 26th Oct 2023, 17:08 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 17:08 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses after a house was burgled in Hemel Hempstead.

It is reported the victim had returned to their home in Adeyfield Road on Friday (October 20) to find someone had broken into the property.

The householder said jewellery had been taken, and a mess of the rooms had been made.

Police are calling for witnesses.

Police are asking for anyone with information or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area between 11am and 10.30pm on Friday.

PC Charlie Groh said: “We are currently investigating this incident, and I am keen to hear from anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time, or has any information relating to the burglary.

“Please can I also ask anyone who lives in the area to check their doorbell cameras to see if they have captured anything that may help us and anyone driving in the area at the time to check dashcam footage.”

Anyone with information can email PC Groh or report information online or via the non-emergency contact 111, quoting crime reference 41/84049/23.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its online form.