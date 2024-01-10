Two men named and charged in connection to Hemel Hempstead jewellery burglary
Two men have been named and charged by the police in connection to a jewellery burglary in Hemel Hempstead.
At around 7pm on Tuesday 2 January, Hertfordshire Constabulary officers headed to a property in Grasmere Close that had been broken into.
In the meantime, a second call was made to police by an eagle-eyed witness who had spotted unknown males in a nearby garden.
Two people were arrested and remanded in connection to the incidents. They were stopped by officers on Crossfell Road.
Hertfordshire Constabulary officers seized jewellery items and established they belonged to the victim.
Sergeant Chris Hulian, from the intervention team, said: “This is an excellent example of how reporting suspicious activity to police straightaway can lead to positive results. Two people were detained less than 15 minutes after the initial call was made and the case is now set to progress through the court.”
The charged men are:
-Christopher Green, 41, of Victoria Terrace in London, has been charged with burglary and possession of cannabis.
-Gerrard Cash, 25, of Brackenfield Close in London, has been charged with burglary.
Both appeared before Hatfield Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 4 January where they were remanded into custody. They are next due to appear before Luton Crown Court on Monday 5 February.