Two Hemel Hempstead residents lose £15k to fraudsters pretending to be police officers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two residents in Hemel Hempstead lost a combined £15,000 to criminals pretending to be police officers.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are among a number of Hertfordshire residents who lost money to cold callers in October.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has revealed that £80,000 was given to fraudsters claiming to be representing official organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police force has confirmed the following incidents where fraud was committed in the county:

Police

-A Harpenden resident handed over £40,000 to a courier after a call from a ‘police officer’.

-Another resident in Harpenden lost more £45,000 after receiving a call from someone claiming to be from John Lewis’ credit card team.

-Two Hemel Hempstead residents lost £10,000 and £5,000 respectively after receiving calls from bogus police officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

-A Watford resident lost £4,700 after a ‘police officer’ called saying they needed to check serial numbers on bank notes.

-Another Watford resident lost £1,870 after a call from a ‘police officer’ asking for bank cards to be handed over to a courier.

-Residents from Kings Langley and St Albans were also contacted but reported no losses.

Detective Inspector Katy Jackson, from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Serious Fraud and Cyber Unit, said: “These kinds of scams usually involve the victim receiving a telephone call, either from a mobile or a landline number, with someone posing as a police officer or bank official and informing them of fraudulent activity on their account. The victims are then instructed to withdraw cash, purchase high value items or place their bank cards and PINs in an envelope. These might then be collected by legitimate couriers or taxis which have been arranged by the fraudsters or by the fraudsters themselves pretending to be couriers. The bank cards are later used by the fraudsters to purchase high value items or withdraw cash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Usually, the intended victim realises the call is not genuine and refuses to part with their personal and bank details. However, these fraudsters can be very persuasive and insistent, which has resulted in some people falling victim to this scam and subsequently losing thousands of pounds.”

Also the police force is warning residents that they should be suspicious of any unexpected call, and officers would:

-Never ask for your bank account details or PIN number over the phone.

-Never ask you to withdraw money or purchase high value items and send it to them via a courier, taxi or by any other means.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

-Never ask you to send your bank cards, or any other personal property, to them via courier, taxi or by any other means.

Phone calls residents believe were suspicious can be reported to the police force online.

Residents are urged to avoid redialling a number they believe to be suspicious using the same phone number. Hertfordshire Constabulary says that they should use a different device when making a follow up call.

If someone spots something concerning in their bank balance they should go to the bank directly, the police advise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents are asked to share police advice with older relatives and friends. A Hertfordshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “This crime has a devastating effect on people and we need to raise awareness to prevent further people becoming victims.”