Two arrests made in connection with rogue trader incident allegedly exploiting elderly woman in Berkhamsted

Two arrests have been made in connection with the suspected exploitation of an elderly victim in Berkhamsted.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed two men have been arrested in connection with an incident that took place in the town yesterday (19 February).

Two males , aged 17 and 24, are suspected of committing rogue trading offences involving an elderly resident.

The police force was told that a male had approached an elderly female at an address in the town on Thursday 13 February and stated that her roof needed repairing.

Upon completion, the woman was asked to pay £6,000 for what has been described as a poor job, she was later asked for an additional £10,000.

Hertfordshire Constabulary says that a concerned individual reported the matter to the police, after visiting the victim’s home yesterday.

Both arrested males were cuffed at the scene on suspicion of fraud by false representation. Hertfordshire Constabulary adds that they have been released, but the investigation is ongoing.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has published advice on how to vigilant against bad faith workers.

A police force spokesperson said: “Typically, rogue trading sees an individual or a group of people call at your door unannounced and offer to do work on your home or garden that will be either unnecessary or vastly over-priced, such as repairing tiles on your roof or removing a ‘dangerous’ tree from your front garden.”

Hertfordshire Constabulary has also posted the following tips for residents:

-Do not accept any services that are offered by people knocking on your door. Instead, find a reliable trader by using the Which? Trusted Traders website Which? works jointly with Hertfordshire Trading Standards to help find trustworthy, reputable traders who offer good customer service.

-Be wary if a trader tries to increase the size or cost of the job once they have started work.

-Don’t be rushed into a decision about having work done, take your time to speak to friends and family, get their opinion and get other traders to quote and give their opinions before going ahead with work.

-Ensure you have a detailed written contract outlining the work to take place, how long it will take and the materials to be used.

-Make sure that you know where the trader is based – traders are legally obliged to include their company’s address on contracts.

-Know your rights in relation to cooling off periods and cancellation of contracts.

Detective Constable Charlie Eke, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit said: “We’d ask people to please share this advice with their friends, relatives and neighbours, especially those who may be elderly or vulnerable.

“If you suspect rogue trading may be taking place or that you may have been a victim, please report it to police straight away.”

For further advice and information visit:

Residents can also use the police force’s ‘connected’ application to stay informed on what is happening within their community.