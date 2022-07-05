Teenager's arm broken after he was attacked with a metal pole in Hemel Hempstead

An appeal has been launched after a 16-year-old boy was assaulted with a metal pole while celebrating the end of his GSCE exams with friends.

A group of teen friends were on the field at Hemel Hempstead Rugby Club on Chaulden Lane at around 8.15pm on June 23 when a man assaulted one of them with a pole.

The man, who was known to the group, left the victim with a broken arm.

The 16-year-old victim has been celebrating with friends.

Detective Constable Natasha Gibbings, who is investigating, said: “An 18 year old man from Hemel Hempstead has been arrested on suspicion of assault (GBH).”

DC Gibbings added: “He has been bailed until Monday 25 July while our inquiries continue.”