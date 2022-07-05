Teenager's arm broken after he was attacked with a metal pole in Hemel Hempstead

Hertfordshire Police say that the teenagers were having a celebration on the field.

By Olivia Preston
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 2:18 pm

An appeal has been launched after a 16-year-old boy was assaulted with a metal pole while celebrating the end of his GSCE exams with friends.

A group of teen friends were on the field at Hemel Hempstead Rugby Club on Chaulden Lane at around 8.15pm on June 23 when a man assaulted one of them with a pole.

The man, who was known to the group, left the victim with a broken arm.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter

The 16-year-old victim has been celebrating with friends.

Read More

Read More
135 houses could be built near Kings Langley after plans submitted by Cala Homes

Detective Constable Natasha Gibbings, who is investigating, said: “An 18 year old man from Hemel Hempstead has been arrested on suspicion of assault (GBH).”

DC Gibbings added: “He has been bailed until Monday 25 July while our inquiries continue.”

People with information are asked to call the non-emergency number 101 or email DC Gibbings here, quoting crime reference 41/50099/22.