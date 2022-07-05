A housing company has submitted applications for its development near Kings Langley.

Cala Homes announced yesterday (July 4) that its joint application with Angle Property has been submitted to Dacorum Borough Council.

The application has set out the second phase of development at Rectory Farm, north-east of Kings Langley.

Outline planning permission was secured for 55 homes at Rectory Farm in 2019.

This second phase now proposes a further 135 new homes, 40% of which will be affordable housing.

The application also says that the site could have over six acres of open space and community land.

Cala and Angle will work alongside local charity Sunnyside Rural Trust (SRT) to develop the land into community spaces.

There could include a community café, greenhouses, cycle hub, allotments and office buildings.

There is the possibility of the relocation of the Kings Langley Community Benefit Society community farm.

Andrew Aldridge, Land and Planning Director at Cala Homes (Chiltern), said that he is delighted to be submitting the ambitious second phase of the development.

Mr Alridge said: “As housing demand remains high, we are proud to be a key stakeholder in delivering much needed homes whilst providing jobs, boosting the local economy and working alongside a local charity to build community infrastructure improving the lives of residents.”

He added: “This scheme will not only provide housing but will deliver many benefits to the community, thanks to the extensive investment in the community hub and substantial public green spaces the proposals offer.”