A teenage boy was punched in the face and stomach by a robber who snatched his bag and phone.

Hertfordshire Police are asking for witnesses to come forward following the robbery in Kings Langley.

The incident happened on Saturday (June 25) at around 4pm.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say that the offender left the area in the direction of Coniston Road.

No weapon was seen during the incident – but the victim felt a pointed object touch his back as he was walked into nearby woods.

The victim had his bag and phone stolen and was punched in the face and stomach.

Police say that the offender left the area in the direction of Coniston Road.

The offender is described as a black male, around 16 years of age, 5ft 9ins, of slim build, clean-shaven and with two cornrows in his hair.

At the time, he was wearing a blue tracksuit and a Canada Goose bodywarmer.

Investigating officer, PC Andy Simms said: “I’d like to hear from anyone who was on the common or near the wooded area at the time of this incident and witnessed what happened or saw anything suspicious.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Simms directly by email here.