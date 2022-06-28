Teenager hit and kicked by gang of men who stole his bike and shoes in Tring

A 17-year-old was hit and pushed off his bike before a group of men stole his bike and shoes.

The teenager was cycling along Northfield Road, towards Station Road on June 17, between 6.15pm and 6.45pm.

He was struck on his head from behind, pushed off his blue pedal bike. The teen was then kicked by the group.

The gang stole the victim’s bicycle and white Adidas Yeezy trainers and fled in the direction of Station Road.

The victim was left with a cut to the back of his head, cuts and bruising to his face and a swollen left eye.

Investigating officer, DC Simon Marskell, from Dacorum Local Crime Unit is asking for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.

DC Marskell said: “The young victim has been left understandably shaken, with nasty cuts and bruises after this frightening robbery.”