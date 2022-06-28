Hemel Hempstead Post Office opening postponed for a week

The refurbished unit will now open a week later than originally planned.

By Olivia Preston
Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 10:54 am

The new Post Office in Hemel Hempstead will open on next Tuesday (5 July) at 1pm.

The empty premises at Unit 1, the 160 Marlowes, will open as new a Post Office and convenience store next week, despite being originally scheduled for today.

The new Post Office was originally due to open today.

The planned opening hours are Monday to Friday: 9am – 6.30pm; Saturday: 10am – 5.30pm; Sunday: 10.30am – 4.30pm.

The previous town centre Post Office closed on May 26.

