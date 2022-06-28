The new Post Office in Hemel Hempstead will open on next Tuesday (5 July) at 1pm.
The empty premises at Unit 1, the 160 Marlowes, will open as new a Post Office and convenience store next week, despite being originally scheduled for today.
The planned opening hours are Monday to Friday: 9am – 6.30pm; Saturday: 10am – 5.30pm; Sunday: 10.30am – 4.30pm.
The previous town centre Post Office closed on May 26.