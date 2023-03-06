Teenager arrested on suspicion of assault after man is hospitalised in Hemel

A Hemel teenager has been arrested on suspicion of assault in connection to an incident which hospitalised a man.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a man needed hospital treatment following a fight in Hemel on Friday (3 March).

Hertfordshire Constabulary announced the arrest today (6 March), which relates to an altercation involving a group of males in Gadebridge Park.

Police officers were made aware of the brawl just before 2pm, a 19-year-old man sustained a head injury during the fight and was taken to hospital.

He is now at home recovering, police confirmed today.

The 16-year-old was arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning, on suspicion of assault GBH and violent disorder. He has been released on bail, while enquiries continue.

Detective Sergeant Paul Burton, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “I know this incident has understandably caused a great deal of concern among the local community and I would like to reassure people we are doing all we can to investigate. It is believed that those involved are known to each other.

“As an arrest has been made, it is imperative that the case is allowed to proceed unimpeded, and we would ask people to please refrain from commenting or speculating on social media.

“We’re also still appealing for any witnesses to come forward. If you have information which may assist our ongoing enquiries, please get in touch. Thank you.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sergeant Burton via email at [email protected]

Information can be reported online, or over the phone on the non-emergency number 101, operators can also be contacted on web chat. Witnesses should use the crime reference number 41/18053/23.

Witnesses can remain 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its untraceable online form.

