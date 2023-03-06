News you can trust since 1858
Two teenagers arrested after man injured in suspected knife attack in Tring

They are due in court next month

By James Lowson
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 12:24pm

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to a suspected knife attack in Tring.

Last Monday (28 February), a man suffered injuries on his arm after he was assaulted with what the authorities believe was a knife.

An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of GBH following the attack.

Two arrests have been made in connection to the case
Hertfordshire Constabulary states the man is still recovering from the injuries he sustained.

He was attacked at around 8:30pm in Dolphin Square.

Both arrested teenagers have subsequently been charged with GBH and remanded into custody.

They are due to appear at St Albans Crown Court on Monday 3 April.

Detective Sergeant Paul Burton, who is investigating, said: “I hope this result provides re-assurance to our community that we take these incidents very seriously. I would still like to encourage anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have information that could help with our investigation to please come forward.

“Anyone with information can contact me directly at [email protected]

Information can be reported online, or over the phone on the non-emergency number 101, operators can also be contacted on web chat. Witnesses should use the crime reference number 41/16883/23.

Witnesses can remain 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its untraceable online form.

