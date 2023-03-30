News you can trust since 1858
Teenage boy and girl arrested after stolen moped is recovered in Hemel Hempstead

Neighbourhood police officers spotted the stolen moped being ridden

By James Lowson
Published 30th Mar 2023, 12:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 12:11 BST

Two teenagers have been arrested in Hemel Hempstead linked to a moped theft.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and going equipped and a 15-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

Both have been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Hertfordshire Constabulary announced this morning (30 March) that the moped was recovered after eagle-eyed work from Hemel Hempstead Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) police officers.

On Monday (27 March), SNT officers, assisted by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit and Dog Unit, spotted a moped being ridden on Maylands Avenue.

Earlier that day the vehicle had been reported as stolen from Runham Road.

On the same day, local officers had also responded to a call reporting an off-road motorbike riding across Keens Field. After locating the rider, it was discovered that the vehicle was uninsured and upon further inspection deemed not road legal and was subsequently seized.

Hertfordshire Constabulary also advises that you can report information online here, or speak to an operator in its Force Communications Room via its online web chat or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/24828/23. Always dial 999 in an emergency.

Information can also be reported anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or on its untraceable form which can be found online.

Information on how you can protect your motorcycle, moped or scooter from theft can be found on the police force’s website here.