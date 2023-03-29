A man from Hemel Hempstead has been charged in connection to a series of burglaries committed at convenience stores and petrol shops in Dacorum.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has announced today (29 March) that Ashley Claircin, 31, from Hemel Hempstead, has been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary with intent to steal. He is due to appear at St Albans Crown Court on Monday 24 April.

Between 26 January 2023 and 24 March 2023, multiple convenience stores and petrol garages were targeted and broken into, the police force has confirmed.

Thousands of pounds worth of tobacco and nicotine products were stolen during the raids.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has logged the following offences, each one has an individual incident number the public can use if they have information regarding the crimes:

On 26 January between 3.42am and 3.49am, Tucks and Tonics on Bellgate was broken into and large quantities of cigarettes were stolen. Money was also taken from the till (41/7155/23).

On 8 February at around 3.23am, Tucks and Tonics on Bellgate was broken into and several tobacco items were stolen (41/10803/23).

At around 4am on 9 February, Martin The Newsagent on Bennetts Gate was targeted and broken into. It was reported that thousands of pounds worth of cigarettes and tobacco products were stolen (41/11081/23).

On 20 February at around 4.24am, Londis on Bennetts End Road was broken into and cigarettes were stolen (41/14506/23).

At around 4.27am on 1 March, Martin The Newsagent on Shenley Road was broken into. Tobacco and nicotine products were stolen and cash from the till was taken (41/17241/23).

Between 3.54am and 3.59am on 7 March, Martin The Newsagent on Shenley Road was broken into and tobacco and nicotine products were stolen (41/19055/23).

On 24 March at around 4.04am, Texaco on Primrose Hill in Kings Langley was broken into and cigarettes were stolen (41/23983/23).

Hertfordshire Constabulary says it completed extensive enquiries, before arresting Claircin on Friday (24 March).

Chief Inspector for Dacorum Jason Keane said: “I hope this result provides re-assurance to our local community, and in particular, to our local businesses. Our investigation still continues at this time, and anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting the relevant crime reference number above.

“If you witness someone behaving suspiciously, please call 999 immediately – a crime could be in progress, and by calling us we have the best possible chance of catching the offender.”

Hertfordshire Constabulary also advises that you can report information online here, or speak to an operator in its Force Communications Room via its online web chat or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/19654/23. Always dial 999 in an emergency.

Information can also be reported anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or on its untraceable form which can be found online.

Residents can receive messages from the police by signing up to ‘OWL crime alerts’, more information on the application can be found online here. It sends alerts on a range of topics including burglaries, scams and missing people searches.