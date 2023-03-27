CCTV image released after attempted break-in on Hemel Hempstead estate
Police have released images of a man who may have vital information relating to the crime
CCTV images have been released in connection to an attempted break-in on a Hemel Hempstead property.
Hertfordshire Constabulary has posted images of a man it believes could have vital information regarding the incident.
Today (27 March) the police force has provided CCTV stills to the public of a man it wants help identifying.
This relates to the police’s investigation of an attempted burglary carried out on 5 March.
Police officers were contacted by members of the public regarding an alleged break-in just after 10am on St Paul’s Road. Somebody tried to gain entry to a property on the Hemel street, causing slight damage to the front door in the process.
Investigator Lisa Brown, from the Local Crime Unit, said: “Our enquiries are continuing, and we are releasing these CCTV images because we believe the man may have been in the area at the time and could assist with our investigation.
“Is this you, or do you recognise this person? Please contact me if you have any information by emailing [email protected]”
Hertfordshire Constabulary also advises that you can report information online here, or speak to an operator in its Force Communications Room via its online web chat or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/19654/23. Always dial 999 in an emergency.
Information can also be reported anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or on its untraceable form which can be found online.