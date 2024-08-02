Suspected prolific fly-tipper in Bucks and Herts arrested in connection with large-scale operation
According to the Environment Agency, the man was involved in dumping rubbish in Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire.
He is also linked to a group dumping rubbish in Cambridgeshire and Essex.
He was arrested in Harlow, Essex, yesterday after police officers raided three homes as part of a wide-ranging sting.
A Government spokesperson said: “The arrest was part of an Environment Agency investigation into the large-scale, organised dumping of waste across East Anglia and the Home Counties, named Operation Eagle.
“Hertfordshire Police were integral to the arrest and custody of the suspect, enabling Environment Agency enforcement officers to successfully continue the investigation.
“Waste crime pollutes our environment, undercuts legitimate business and significantly affects our farmers and rural communities.
“If you have any information that may assist with this investigation, please call our 24-hour hotline on 0800 807060. Or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or Giving information anonymously | Crimestoppers (crimestoppers-uk.org) - referencing ‘Op Eagle’.”