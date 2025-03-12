Staff threatened by man allegedly carrying knife as mobile phones are stolen from Hemel Hempstead shop

A number of mobile phones were stolen from a shop inside a popular retail venue in Hemel Hempstead.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed that high value items were taken from Solutions at around 2.45pm on Saturday.

A man, who was allegedly carrying a knife, threatened members of staff and ordered them to unlock a display cabinet.

He left the store with 10 mobile phones, Hertfordshire Constabulary reports.

According to police descriptions, the man is white, aged between 20 and 30 years old, and was wearing dark blue jeans, a blue polo shirt, a blue baseball cap, black trainers and had a blue hospital mask covering his face.

Detective Constable Grace Dennis, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “Thankfully no one was hurt during the incident and no weapon was seen, but this was a frightening ordeal for the victim who, quite understandably, feared for their safety.

“Our enquiries are continuing, including a review of CCTV opportunities.

“As part of the investigation, we’re also keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have information that could assist us.

“Did you see someone matching this description acting suspiciously in the area around the time? Have you seen mobile phones offered for sale in unusual circumstances?

“Any information at all could assist us as we work to progress the case.”

Information can be sent to the detective via email, it can also be reported online, the police force can be contacted via a web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, and quoting crime reference 41/22047/25.

Witnesses can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.