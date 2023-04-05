Police warn Dacorum residents against opportunistic thieves now spring has sprung

Police have warned Dacorum residents to be vigilant against potential burglars trying to pounce in the warmer weather.

As spring weather begins throughout the UK, Hertfordshire Constabulary has people against potential property theft.

A police spokesman said: “As the warmer weather starts to roll in, people will be spending more time outdoors using gardening and leisure equipment. Burglars are also out and about looking out for valuable things to steal, like tools, bicycles and other expensive items left out or stored in outbuildings that have little or no security.”

Figures provided by the police force show that more than 40 shed and outbuilding burglaries were confirmed last month.

Nine happened in Dacorum, seven in Watford, and six occurred in North Herts.

Sergeant Nicolas Achilleos, from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Prevention First team said: “Burglaries and thefts from gardens often increase at this time of year, as the temperatures rise.

"People tend to buy new garden equipment, start DIY projects or splash out on barbecues etc, meaning there’s a lot of valuable stuff in gardens and sheds…

"Leaving tools and gardening equipment lying around in your garden can attract thieves, as they are often valuable or could also be used to break into your home.

“Make sure any tools that could assist a burglar, like ladders, trowels, hammers etc, are locked away and make sure outbuildings are as secure as possible, with strong locks or even an alarmed padlock. Remember to close windows and lock doors... even when the weather gets warmer.”

The police force has provided 12 tips to make sheds more secure:

-Always lock your shed, preferably with two 'hasp and staple' locks (one near the top and one near the bottom of the door) or use or an alarmed padlock.

-Secure your rear garden by locking entry gates with a padlock.

-Burglars can use garden tools to break in, so make sure you securely lock away any tools after use.

-Ensure boundary fences are secure and in good condition. Spiky plants along garden boundaries are good additional deterrents.

-Tools and gardening equipment should be visibly marked with your postcode and house number - this can deter thieves and help police identify the rightful owner.

-Remember to lock your garage door securely. Metal ‘up and over’ doors can be secured with extra locks fitted either side and/or a floor-mounted locking ‘T’ bar with a closed shackle padlock. Wooden garage doors can be secured with two substantial ‘hasps and staple’ locks and closed shackle padlocks (your local DIY store can advise on the most secure options).

-Join Neighbourhood Watch or Allotment Watch to help reduce crime in your local area.

-Make access to the rear of your property difficult.

-Keep wheelie bins secured so they cannot be moved or used as climbing aids.

Plant defensive spiky plants under windows such as berberis, roses and pyracantha. Watch our video on defensive plants

-Most bicycles are stolen from home so ensure they are kept in secure sheds, outbuildings and garages. Consider installing ground anchors if you have a concrete floor. If not, look for security rated products specifically for wooden and metal sheds.