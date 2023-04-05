Drugs seized and man arrested in Hemel after police officers spotted suspected deal in progress

Drugs were seized and a man was arrested in Hemel Hempstead after police officers spotted a suspected deal in progress.

The swoop came during a proactive patrol by the Hemel Hempstead East Safer Neighbourhood Team.

At around 5pm on Tuesday 28 March, 2023, officers were on patrol in the Iveagh Court area when they spotted a suspected drug deal.

They arrested a 21 year old man from Hemel Hempstead on suspicion of possession of cannabis with intent to supply. A bag of cannabis and cash was seized.

Following a search at the man’s home address, he was further arrested on suspicion of possessing criminal property.

The man has been bailed while enquiries continue.

Dacorum’s Safer Neighbourhood Team Inspector Jeff Scott said: “We are committed to keeping Hemel Hempstead and Dacorum safe from drugs and I hope that this news is reassuring to residents.

“If you have information about drugs in your area, please don’t hesitate to let us know. Any information you have, no matter how small it might seem, is helpful in allowing us to build up a picture of local drug dealing and therefore knowing where to target resources.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to remind the public of the dangers surrounding cannabis. You may have seen in the press lately, that buying cannabis is fuelling serious criminal activity and violence in the country. This is in addition to potentially causing yourself significant long term harm such as lung cancer and mental health problems. If you need support to stop, there are a number of agencies in Dacorum that can help you.”

For help with cannabis addiction, the charity Change Grow Live can help.

You can report information about drug dealing online via the website, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via the online web chat tool or call the non-emergency number 101. If you suspect a drug deal is in progress right now, call 999.