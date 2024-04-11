Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed it shut down a flat in Hemel Hempstead linked to alleged drug activity.

Yesterday (10 April) the police force reported the partial closure of a property in Hosking Court.

Police officers closed a flat in the neighbourhood after a number of people complained about the goings on inside the apartment. Hertfordshire Constabulary has said further enquiries confirmed anti-social activity was being carried out in the flat.

In St Magistrates Court yesterday, a three-month closure of the property was enforced under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014. It states that, for the next three months, only representatives from Hightown Housing Association and the emergency services are allowed in the flat.

Hertfordshire Constabulary warns that anyone who breaches the terms of the order could face arrest and a fine, imprisonment or both.

Various policing departments worked with the housing association to gather evidence of wrongdoing after receiving, reports from neighbours, to secure the order.

Sergeant Craig Butler, from the Dacorum CSU, said: “We hope this result will provide some respite from the ongoing issues suffered by neighbours and improve their quality of life.

“Our Neighbourhood Policing Team colleagues will continue to regularly patrol the area, but in the interim we have asked neighbours to report any breaches of the order to us as soon as possible so we can take further action if required.

“If you have information about suspected drug activity and anti-social behaviour in your neighbourhood, please don’t hesitate to report it to us. We will take it seriously and we will do all we can to prevent it from adversely affecting the lives of decent, law-abiding people who live nearby.”

Residents are encouraged to contact the police online and can communicate with staff via a web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101.