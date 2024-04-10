How to vote and everything you need to know about Hertfordshire's elections in 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hertfordshire’s next elections are now less than a month away.

From Abbots Langley to Wyddial, Tring to Turnford, eligible voters will go to the polls on Thursday, 2 May .

A vote will take place for residents to choose who they want to become Hertfordshire’s next police and crime commissioner.

The candidate who secures the £78,400-a-year job will be responsible for balancing police budgets, setting crime prevention objectives, and linking up the police with other organisations with a role in crime prevention and safety.

There are also local elections taking place at seven out of Hertfordshire’s 10 district and borough councils.

Eligible voters will receive polling cards through their door which set out how many seats are up for election in their wards.

What is a police and crime commissioner election?

Hertfordshire has only ever had one police and crime commissioner – or PCC.

Conservative incumbent David Lloyd became the first person to hold the title in 2012.

He will retire in May, so a new PCC is guaranteed. Jonathan Ash-Edwards a chartered accountant and teaching assistant is running for the Conservatives. Matt Fisher is the Green Party’s candidate, he is a councillor with his own business. Councillor Tom Plater will be representing Labour, and Ombudsman investigator, Sean Prendergast, is the Liberal Democrats' would-be commissioner.

Voters who took part in previous polls, including the last one in 2021, had two choices – a first choice and a second preference.

But the government has scrapped this “supplementary vote” system, so voters must select only one option at this year’s election.

In 2024, the person with the most votes – the candidate first past the post – will win.

Eligible voters throughout the county can take part, wherever they live in Hertfordshire.

Whoever wins the election will be responsible for balancing the force’s budget, setting crime prevention objectives, holding Hertfordshire Constabulary’s chiefs to account, and attending the Police and Crime Panel which is predominantly made up of local councillors.

What is a local election?

Voters in local elections choose who they want to represent them on councils.

One hundred and fifty nine district and borough council seats are due for election this year, save for any by-elections:

Broxbourne – 10 out of 30 seats

North Herts – 51 out of 51 seats

St Albans including Harpenden – 18 out of 56 seats

Stevenage – 39 out of 39 seats

Three Rivers – 13 out of 39 seats

Watford – 12 out of 36 seats

Welwyn Hatfield – 16 out of 48 seats

Whole council polls took place in Dacorum, East Herts and Hertsmere last year, so the next local elections in these districts are due in 2027.

District and borough councils are responsible for household bin collections, some leisure centres and theatres, town centre regeneration, local planning policies, council housing, some car parks, some cemeteries, pest control, and licences.

All Hertfordshire County Council seats are up for election next year – in 2025.

The countywide authority is responsible for local highways, buses, rubbish tips, schools, adult and children’s social care, youth centres, trading standards and Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.