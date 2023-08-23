Police shut down Hemel flat linked to chronic anti-social behaviour and suspected drug use

Hertfordshire Constabulary has closed a flat in Hemel Hempstead after persistent anti-social behaviour was impacting the lives of neighbours.

The police force has also confirmed that occupants of the building were suspected of taking illegal drugs.

Hertfordshire Constabulary announced it had achieved a full closure order of a property on Figtree Hill, off Queensway.

The closed Hemel Hempstead flat

Police officers were regularly called out to the address, as well council officials. The authorities felt the people using the flat were having a negative impact on their community.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has revealed that officers gathered evidence of wrongdoing at the home and in liaison with Dacorum Borough Council requested the home’s closure.

At a St Albans Magistrates’ Court hearing yesterday (22 August) the closure was authorised, despite the home being privately-owned.

No one other than the emergency services, and utility companies in an emergency, can enter the building in the next 12 weeks. Anyone who breaches this order could be arrested, with further action taken against them.

Inspector Jeff Scott, from the Dacorum Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We hope this result will provide some much-needed respite from the chronic issues suffered by neighbours and help improve their quality of life.

“We will not tolerate this type of behaviour so if you have information about suspected drug activity and anti-social behaviour in your neighbourhood, please don’t hesitate to report it to us because we will take it seriously.

“We will do all we can to prevent it from adversely affecting the lives of decent, law-abiding people who live nearby. I want to further reassure local residents that we will continue to monitor the situation and take further action if necessary.”

Residents are encouraged to report incidents of anti-social behaviour to the police online and via its web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted to report incidents 100% anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or by using its website.

Residents can also communicate with the police via the voice platform ‘echo’.